FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth back to 3 boats tomorrow

Just announced by Washington State Ferries, a week after a systemwide vessel shortage put the already-challenged Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route on a two-boat schedule:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will return to a three-boat summer schedule starting Friday, Sept. 8.

The service restoration will come following the return of Hyak on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, along with a series of boat moves.

Since Aug. 31, Washington State Ferries maintenance crews have been working on the Hyak to replace a broken vessel service generator, which provides electricity to the boat. The work was scheduled to take up to two weeks.

Boat moves

Once Hyak replaces Kitsap on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route, there will be the following boat moves overnight Thursday, Sept. 7:

· Kitsap moves to Mukilteo/Clinton to replace Kittitas (no capacity change).

· Kittitas moves to Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth to restore three-boat service until Monday, Sept. 11, when:

o Sealth replaces Kittitas in order to maintain a three-boat schedule while Kittitas is out for scheduled repairs.

o Chetzemoka replaces Sealth on Point Defiance/Tahlequah, reducing Port Townsend/Coupeville to one-boat service. Even with Hyak back in service, there will be no spare vessels readily available.