UPDATE: Emergency closure at Delridge Library; school-board director’s meeting canceled

3:29 PM: The Delridge Library would usually be open until 6 pm on Saturdays but is closed for the rest of the day after what the Seattle Public Library Twitter feed calls an emergency over the library. The SFD log shows a multiple-unit call at 5425 Delridge – the library itself is 5423 – just after 11 this morning, though three of the four dispatched units were canceled quickly. One immediate effect. School Board Director Leslie Harris was scheduled to be having her community-conversation meeting at the branch now through 5 pm; she in fact tipped us to the closure, but we don’t know if she’s moved to a backup location.

3:59 PM: No backup location, she says. We’ll be going over to the library soon to find out more about what happened.