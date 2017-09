8:09 PM: Just received two notes about this, including this one from Carrie:

Just witnessed a large white possible labradoodle hit by white SUV at graham & California ave in West Seattle. The dog took off running and we lost sight of him at California & Fauntleroy. If you’re in the area please keep an eye out for this guy!

9:39 PM: We have since received and published a lost-dog listing from Seaview and Carrie says that might be the same dog.