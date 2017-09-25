West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Official comment time for Morgan Junction rowhouse project, with address changed to 4300 SW Willow

September 25, 2017 11:34 am
(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

Back in June, we brought you first word of a then-early-stage proposal which at the time carried the address 6721 California SW – replacing the century-plus-old house shown above with a 7-unit rowhouse and 5 offstreet-parking spaces. The project address has since been changed to 4300 SW Willow – it’s at the corner of California/Willow in south Morgan Junction – and today’s Land Use Information Bulletin brings the official notice of the developer’s land-use-permit application. This opens a two-week comment period focused on environmental aspects of the proposal; you can use this form to comment – the deadline is Monday, October 9th.

1 Reply to "DEVELOPMENT: Official comment time for Morgan Junction rowhouse project, with address changed to 4300 SW Willow"

  • Row house fan September 25, 2017 (11:57 am)
    Reply

    Really excited to see more row houses, each with a strong relationship to street.  Good for the neighborhood, incoming families, and local businesses.  More of these, please! 

