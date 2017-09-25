West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect in Riverview burglary has long record

September 25, 2017 1:20 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime

A 32-year-old man remains in the King County Jail today after being arrested on Puget Ridge Saturday night in connection with a burglary in Riverview. We reported briefly on the incident shortly afterward, but learned there was more to the story – including a car crash before he was taken into custody – so we requested and received the police-report narrative today. We’ve also learned that the suspect has a lengthy record dating back more than half his life, including previous burglary convictions.

On Saturday night, the police report says, a neighbor called 911 after seeing a man trying to kick in the door of a house near 12th and Orchard in the Riverview Playfield area. Police arrived quickly and saw a man walk out of the front door carrying a TV set. He then went out of sight and a car on SW Orchard was seen leaving. Two officers had the car pulled over briefly, but the man inside refused to get out and took off westbound toward 16th SW. Police were sharing all this information over radio frequencies and other officers spotted the car near 16th and Brandon, crashed into a parked car (a reader later provided the photo below – the green car is the one the suspect was reported to be driving, according to the police report, and it was subsequently impounded):

The car’s owner told police they had seen a man flee toward a house in the 1600 block of SW Dawson, and they found the suspect in that house’s back yard, appearing to be under the influence – slurring his speech, with a “strong order of alcoholic intoxicants” on his breath. He also was seen, police were told, falling down some stairs at the house. Back at the burglarized house, which police report was ransacked, the TV had been left behind, near the fence.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday. Online court files show that his most recent felony conviction was for a Highland Park burglary in 2012; he received a seven-year prison sentence in March 2013. Previous convictions included a 2008 burglary on Pigeon Point. The county jail roster shows he was booked twice in the past two months for alleged probation violations. He is expected to have a bail hearing this afternoon, and we’ll update with its result.

4 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect in Riverview burglary has long record"

  • anonyme September 25, 2017 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    Given that he has such a long record, is there a mug shot available?

    • WSB September 25, 2017 (2:13 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, and we’ll publish it if he is charged.

  • Patrick September 25, 2017 (2:28 pm)
    Reply

    When he was arrested, what was he charged with? Was he held as a material witness? Or was it for a probation violation?
    No matter the case, his mug shot is available.

    • WSB September 25, 2017 (2:48 pm)
      Reply

      He is not charged with anything. He was arrested for *investigation* of burglary. That is not a charge, that’s an arrest. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will decide on charges within the next few days. If they don’t charge him, he would likely go free, though that doesn’t preclude them filing charges at some point in the future. Meantime, if not for his history, a mug shot would not be available at all – as we’ve noted here repeatedly, mug shots are not made publicly available unless (a) a person was in DOC (state) custody, (b) they are a registered sex offender (not the case here), or (c) police decide they need to put out a photo because they are looking, urgently, for someone (not the case here). – TR

