CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 3 charges against Jason Bramblett in Riverview burglary case

The repeat offender arrested after Saturday night’s Riverview burglary and Puget Ridge car crash is now charged, and back in jail.

32-year-old Jason L. Bramblett got out of jail on bond after a judge set his bail at $5,000; tonight, he’s back in, with bail set at 10 times that amount, after prosecutors charged him with residential burglary, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, and DUI.

Charging papers note that Bramblett has four other burglary convictions, including the 2012 Pigeon Point case for which he recently served time in state prison (we obtained the mugshot at right from the state Corrections Department). His record is detailed in the charging document as going back into his teens:

As of September 27, 2017, the defendant’s criminal history includes: Burglary 1 (2012), Attempt Theft (2012), Theft (2010), Residential Burglary (2008), Assault 4 (2007), Taking Motor Vehicle 2 (2007), Obstructing (2006), Property Destruction –DV (2005), Theft 1 (2005), Burglary 2 (2005), Assault (2004), Assault/Harassment/MIP (2003), VUCSA (2003), Residential Burglary/Trespass 1/Theft 3 (2002-Juvenile), Taking Motor Vehicle 2 (2000-Juvenile), Malicious Mischief 1/Theft 2 (2000-Juvenile), Theft 3 (1998-Juvenile).

Today’s documents otherwise tell the same story outlined in our report on Monday – a neighbor near the burglarized house in the 7200 block of 12th SW saw an unfamiliar vehicle pull up, with a man getting out, climbing over the fence, and trying to kick in a door. The neighbor called 911 and said he was fairly certain his neighbor wasn’t home. Police arrived and saw the man carrying out a TV set, trying but failing to get it over the fence; they then found him and his green Ford sedan (registered to Bramblett) on SW Orchard. He headed westbound, and when police tried to pull him over, he briefly complied but then took off again. He then was found near 16th and Dawson after crashing his car into a parked vehicle; officers reported he seemed drunk. His car had been left running, in “drive,” with, according to the documents, “a large can of Four Loko malt liquor seen on the driver-side floorboard.”

Bramblett was taken into custody. His car was impounded and the report accompanying the charging papers say that items found inside it included a TV, a PS2 game system, two phones, and a tool kit. A name found with the tools led police to a Shoreline man who, when contacted, told police that he and his roommates had been burglarized earlier that same day. (He and his roommates have since been to the Southwest Precinct and identified some of the items, but some of what was found in Bramblett’s car, the police document says, remains a mystery.)

In addition to being held on the new charges, Bramblett is also being held for alleged violation of his probation (“community custody”). And today’s charging documents attempt to explain something that wasn’t available for our report on Monday – noting that prosecutors had asked that day for Bramblett’s bail to be set at $50,000, but the judge set it at $5,000, possibly – wrote prosecutors – lacking full details of the eluding attempt (in which, they say, he nearly ran down the officer who had walked up to the suspect’s car), and lacking full details of the 2012 burglary case, in which Bramblett assaulted a resident after kicking in a door.