CONGRATULATIONS! 6-year-old BMX champ Colton Fukano’s latest achievements

Just before going back to school this past week, as a first-grader at Genesee Hill Elementary, 6-year-old Colton Fukano concluded his latest season of riding as a BMX (bicycle motocross) champ. Proud mom Shawnda Fukano shared the photo and update:

Colton Fukano wrapped up the Washington State BMX season Labor Day weekend at the State Championship Finals in Richland as the #1 rider in the 6-year-old intermediate class. Riders earn points for the their top four finishes during the season plus how they place at the finals.

Colton went into the finals with five 1st-place finishes as a 5-year-old, but since his birthday was right before the finals ,he raced in the 6-year-old category at the finals. His 3rd-place finish at the finals kept him at the top of the points. Colton rides for the Sonic BMX team, coached by Jamie Stenson and sponsored by Sprocketts Recycled Bicycles in Magnolia. Here is the video of Colton’s last race: