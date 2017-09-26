COFFEE WITH A COP: Next event October 4th on Alki

From Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Burbridge:

The Seattle Police Department and Starbucks are collaborating for National Coffee With A Cop Day – Wednesday, October 4th (10-4). The SW Precinct National Coffee With A Cop Day Event will be held at the Alki Starbucks (2742 Alki Ave SW) from 2 pm- 4 pm.

Coffee With A Cop brings together police officers and the community members they serve – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. To learn more about Coffee With A Cop and/or about National Coffee With A Cop Day, please visit coffeewithacop.com

Come on out on 10-4 to visit with your local precinct officers!