CELEBRATION: Sendoff set for retiring West Seattle HS baseball coach Velko Vitalich



(Coach Velko Vitalich, photographed in June by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Three months ago, we talked with longtime West Seattle High School baseball coach Velko Vitalich about his decision to retire from that role after more than 30 years. Now, a public celebration for the coach has been announced, and you’re invited. The announcement is from Bret Meaker:

It takes a dedicated person to give up their free time in order to teach and mentor kids. One man has faithfully and tirelessly spent three decades looking after the youth of West Seattle and we would like to recognize and honor him for it.

After 30 years of coaching generations of youth at West Seattle High School, Coach Velko Vitalich is retiring. Please come help us send him off in style. We will be having a celebration at the West Seattle Golf Course on Saturday, September 23rd, at 5 pm. Players, parents, teachers and students are encouraged to attend. We will be serving a BBQ dinner and a no-host bar is available. Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures, stories, and memories to share.

There will be a $20 charge per person to cover the cost of the food and rental. All RSVPs needs to be made by 9/18 at RSVP4Velko@gmail.com

If you are unable to attend, but would like to share a memory about the coach, please send the stories to RSVP4Velko@gmail.com and we will make sure he gets it.