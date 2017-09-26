CAN YOU HELP? Chief Sealth International High School Photography Club seeks someone with darkroom experience

(Photo courtesy Chief Sealth International High School Photography Club)

With so many talented photographers contributing to WSB, maybe there is one with the very specific skillset that the Chief Sealth International High School Photography Club needs, and some time to volunteer. From Zhen Williams:

The Photography Club is looking for someone with darkroom experience! One main goal Chief Sealth Photography Club has this year is to start up the Sealth Darkroom again. However, we would need an adult supervisor who knows how to work a darkroom. It would be once or twice a month for a couple of hours. You must be willing to go through the Seattle Public Schools background check.

If interested, please email Zhen Williams: williams.zhen@gmail.com