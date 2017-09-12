West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

BULLETIN: Mayor Ed Murray resigns after more abuse accusations, saying ‘it is best for the city if I step aside’

September 12, 2017 1:22 pm
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

1:22 PM: Just in via e-mail:

Today, Mayor Murray released the following statement:

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business.

“I’m proud of all that I have accomplished over my 19 years in the Legislature, where I was able to pass what were at the time the largest transportation packages in state history, a landmark gay civil rights bill and a historic marriage equality bill.

“And I am proud of what we have accomplished together at the City during my time as mayor, passing a nation-leading $15 minimum wage, and major progressive housing affordability and police accountability legislation, as well as negotiating an agreement to build a world-class arena that I believe in time will bring the NHL and NBA to Seattle.

“But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside.

“To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.

“In the interest of an orderly transition of power, Council President Bruce Harrell will become Mayor upon my resignation, and will decide within the following five days whether he will fill out the remainder of my term. During this time Director of Operations Fred Podesta has been tasked with leading the transition.”

The announcement was made hours after The Seattle Times reported new accusations of sexual abuse by Murray, this time from a cousin.

Four months ago, Murray gathered supporters at the Alki Bathhouse – noting that it was near his boyhood home in West Seattle – to announce that he would not run for re-election, but until today, he had continued to insist that he would finish out his term.

1:54 PM: As noted in the comment section, Council President Harrell circulated this memo a month ago, regarding succession if the mayor resigned. (Thanks to SCC Insight for making the memo easy to find.) It elaborates on what Murray’s statement mentions – that Harrell becomes acting mayor but can decide within five days whether he wants to keep that role until a new mayor is elected in November. If he declines it, the council would elect someone else from its ranks to serve as acting mayor, and then would have to fill that councilmember’s job.

2:41 PM: And if you’re still confused – a statement just e-mailed by City Attorney Pete Holmes says he’s helping to sort it out:

“As City Attorney, my number one priority is maintaining continuity of government operations for the people of the City of Seattle. My office is advising the City Council and the Mayor’s Office on next legal steps forward under the City Charter.”

3:54 PM: Council President Harrell isn’t saying yet whether he’ll keep the interim mayorship beyond a few days. In this statement, he says, “I intend to make an announcement within the five days on my intentions and will talk to my family, my colleagues on the Seattle City Council, and trusted members of our city on this decision with the understanding that the City and continuity of governance comes before all other factors.”

14 Replies to "BULLETIN: Mayor Ed Murray resigns after more abuse accusations, saying 'it is best for the city if I step aside'"

  • bolo September 12, 2017 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    So now who becomes council president? Do we get to elect another city councilmember?

    I just wish people were more honest. Everybody.

  • newnative September 12, 2017 (1:38 pm)
    Reply

    Better late than never. 

  • Brewmeister September 12, 2017 (1:52 pm)
    Reply

    About time.   He should have resigned months ago. 

  • Wsrez September 12, 2017 (2:15 pm)
    Reply

    Good! Horrible accusations. The city is being poorly run anyway.

  • Steve September 12, 2017 (2:28 pm)
    Reply

    So it took number five for him to do the right thing.  How did Seattle and the city government condone this person as mayor with the four accusers and a professional Oregon employee stating the same thing?

  • Mark September 12, 2017 (2:37 pm)
    Reply

    About time, the accusations are serious.  What is surprising is how long they were under the radar.

  • Paul September 12, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    Reply

    I find all of this strange because he has been in office for years.  And if they are accusations, that is not proof of guilt.  And it appears that the latest is from the 70’s, how did we go 40 years without any of this surfacing?  Its all strange to me.  

    Although I do not believe he did a good job as mayor, there are plenty of other departments that are worse off.  Lets just start with the roads……..

  • nachobeaver September 12, 2017 (3:16 pm)
    Reply

    About Time!!

  • justme September 12, 2017 (3:23 pm)
    Reply

    Paul:

    40 years? Some people go their whole lives without telling anyone. Proof of how much shame victims carry.

  • WS Guy September 12, 2017 (3:28 pm)
    Reply

    Murray, its best for society if you step into a criminal investigation.  The dishonesty and corruption involved here stinks.  We should be diving into all his major policies to see how many of them have been backdoor deals and lies.

  • Kelly September 12, 2017 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    Ah, thank you to the haters. We get to spend more money on the interim idiot.

    Do what you can to help your fellow man or be taxed to death.

