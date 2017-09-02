BIZNOTES: Supreme; Starbucks; Alki Urban Market

Three biznotes to share:

SUPREME PROGRESS: Thanks to the texter who let us know that signage starting to appear on the exterior of the future Supreme, pizza, pinball, and more from Ma’Ono and New Luck Toy chef/co-proprietor Mark Fuller. We stopped by and got a peek as remodeling continues:

This space is the former Pellegrini Market (4521 California SW).

STARBUCKS WEST SEATTLE DRIVE-THRU REMODELING: Back in March, we reported that online records showed remodeling work was on the way for the drive-thru Starbucks at Fauntleroy/Avalon/35th in West Seattle. The company wouldn’t comment. But now a sign’s up alerting customers that the work is starting.

Thanks to Anna for the photo.

ALKI URBAN MARKET: A few months back, a reader told us the convenience store at 2820 Alki SW, open almost 10 years, was going to close at summer’s end. We tried but couldn’t get the owner to confirm. Now, at summer’s end, it apparently has indeed shut down – after reader tips, we went over to look, and while there’s no sign on the door, the store is dark and the shelves are empty. No indication in public records of what’s happening in the space next.