‘BE THERE’ TOMORROW! Cheer for West Seattle Elementary students as school starts

One more reminder: Tomorrow morning, you’re invited to help West Seattle Elementary students get the school year off to a spirited start by being part of the “Be There” rally. Last year, the first one at WSES, more than 100 men and women showed up to cheer for the students as they arrived. WSES and rally co-sponsor West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) hope to see even more tomorrow. Full details are in our original report from two weeks ago; the basics are – be at the school (6760 34th SW) 7 am-8 am; come “dressed for success … to allow students to see mirror images of themselves and combat any internalized biases damaging to themselves.” And also consider signing up, if you can, to volunteer during the school year for the “Classic Men & Ladies of West Seattle Elementary” empowerment program (that’s explained in our original announcement too).