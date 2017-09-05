BACK TO SCHOOL: West Seattle High School roof project status

With Seattle Public Schools starting classes tomorrow, a reader e-mailed us, wondering about the status of the West Seattle High School re-roofing project, which was supposed to be done before summer’s end. So we went over to WSHS to ask about it. Principal Brian Vance told us the district’s new estimated completion date is “end of October.” But he also says the work isn’t expected to affect classes or other school operations – part of the courtyard is fenced off, so that means a little less space for students to gather, but the work that remains isn’t expected to be very noisy, for example; it’s tile work, not hammer-and-nail shingles. (The historic tile roof was not part of the 2002 addition/remodel project, according to district documents.)