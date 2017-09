BACK TO SCHOOL TOMORROW: Here’s where classes start Tuesday

While a few local schools started classes in late August, most get going this week. The biggest day is Wednesday, but tomorrow is busy too:

INDEPENDENT & PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS THAT START CLASSES TUESDAY

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL (42nd/Genesee)

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL (42nd/Oregon)

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL (35th/Myrtle)

PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT STARTS CLASSES TUESDAY

VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT (All students except kindergarteners, who start Thursday)

SCHOOLS THAT ARE ALREADY OPEN AND RESUMING CLASSES TUESDAY AFTER LABOR DAY BREAK

HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL (20th/Roxbury)

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL (Burien)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL (41st/Genesee)

SUMMIT ATLAS CHARTER SCHOOL (35th/Roxbury)

Our full when-they-start list is here.