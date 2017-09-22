Autumn’s arrival, music, and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Male varied thrush, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

So long, summer! Here are highlights of what’s ahead for the rest of your Friday:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: First monthly meeting of the season! After the morning business meeting at 10 am, followed by recognition of our 25-plus-year members, at 12:45 Stephen Lamphear, “The Lazy Gardener,” will talk about having more joy with less work in the garden. Visitors are welcome for any part of the day. See website for more information. WSGC meets at Daystar. (2615 SW Barton)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: District office hours for West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold are happening 2-6 pm today at South Park Community Center. (8319 8th Avenue S.)

FOOTBALL: This afternoon, Chief Sealth International High School is on the road, playing at Lakeside (14050 1st Ave NE) at 3:30 pm … Tonight, West Seattle High School plays at home, 7 pm vs. Cleveland at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

WELCOMING WEEK AT THE Y: Two Welcoming Week events tonight at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle. From our preview: 5-6 pm Afro-Cuban dance class with Mark Lilly and 6 pm screening of the documentary “8 Borders, 8 Days,” following the odyssey of a refugee mom and children. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

DOG SWIM: Second-to-last chance to bring your dog to Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool for a dogs-only swim session, 5-7 pm. This happens every year AFTER the pool is closed to humans for the season – it’s a fundraiser for AHSTC swim teams. Details in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND DINNER/DANCE: 6 pm doors and no-host bar open, 6:30 pm dinner, 7 pm music and dancing with the West Seattle Big Band @ the Senior Center. Check to see if there are still seats! (4217 SW Oregon)

WELCOME FALL @ EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Fall arrives this afternoon, so sunset tonight is your change-of-season chance to gather with NASA Solar System Ambassador Alice Enevoldsen at West Seattle’s Solstice Park to watch the sunset, learn about the equinox, and, this time, share your eclipse stories! Be there by 6:35 pm. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NOAH GUNDERSEN IN-STORE: 7 pm at Easy Street Records, Noah Gundersen and his band perform live – free, all ages – to celebrate their new record “White Noise.” (California SW/SW Alaska)

SUTHERLIN: Modern country @ C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

WESTSIDE BABY COCKTAIL BENEFIT: Tonight’s “great time for a great cause” event! 7:30 pm at Metropolist event space in SODO, party with and for WestSide Baby, on a mission to help thousands of local kids stay safe and dry. Check to see if tickets remain. (2931 1st Ave. S.)

MORE! Just check our complete calendar, where you’ll also find info on our free event listings.