AUDIO: 10 things (probably more) you didn’t know about Easy Street Records’ Matt Vaughan

September 4, 2017 12:19 pm
Looking for something to listen to on this holiday? Mike Powell usually podcasts about “action sports” – but as a longtime West Seattleite, he interviewed one of our area’s most legendary entrepreneurs, Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan, who has some unforgettable stories to tell – not just about his own achievements, but also family members, from his surf-clothing-inventing grandma to his rock-promoter mom. Mike sent us the interview link; we listened to it last night, and thought you might be interested:

Matt and Mike’s hour-and-a-half discussion includes a little bit about the prospective Easy Street takeover of the old Corner Pocket space, and a whole lot more – from his time as a teenage rock photographer, stretching across the 30-plus ensuing years of adventure.

