5:10 PM: And another crash, this one affecting traffic headed back from the Seahawks game, among other westbound travelers – thanks to the reader who tipped us; Seattle Fire has just been dispatched to the westbound bridge, Fauntleroy end, before Walking On Logs. It’s reported to be a one-car crash; no word on whether anyone’s hurt.

5:15 PM: Per scanner, no one’s hurt, but it’ll take a bit to clear because the vehicle is sideways “blocking 1 1/2 lanes.”