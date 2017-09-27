ANOTHER CHANCE TO HELP: 2nd collection tomorrow for Puerto Rico hurricane-relief supplies

The West Seattle family that’s collecting donations to help hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico will do it again tomorrow. In case you missed Jessica Delgado‘s update in this comment on one of our previous reports, here’s the announcement:

Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the donation event on Monday. It was a huge success thanks to the generous community of West Seattle!

We have gotten a lot of interest and will be having one more donation pick-up event this Thursday from 3-7 pm, again at Hiawatha Playfield.

Rey is leaving on Monday 10/2 and will be documenting his trip on his Facebook page so please stay tuned to see the neighborhoods he visits and the people our West Seattle community will be able to directly help in this great time of need. When he arrives in PR he will be working with a local group to go into elderly communities and low-income neighborhoods to hand out all of the donations we have collected. Any cash donations received will be used to buy water for distribution, people are standing in line for hours to buy 2 bags of ice in the hot sun!

Thank you again to everyone who has reached out and helped,

Jessica Jaksich Delgado & Rey Delgado

You can reach Rey directly on his email reydelgadobaseball@gmail.com or text him at 206-380-2710

Here is Rey’s Facebook page where he will be documenting his trip.