About the north West Seattle helicopter search

7:16 PM: Thanks for all the texts – we were en route somewhere else when we got word that a helicopter was over north West Seattle, and as soon as we verified via flight-tracker that it was Guardian One, we headed that way in hopes of finding police on the ground who could tell us what was going on. But the helicopter left as soon as we arrived in the area, and we couldn’t find officers on the ground. However, Guardian One does sometimes tweet a brief mention of what they were doing, once they’re clear, and they have just tweeted this:

Assisted @SeattlePD looking for a endangered male in West Seattle @westseattleblog — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) September 2, 2017

If we find out anything more, we’ll let you know.

7:24 PM: We just stopped by the precinct to ask. What happened was that a man with dementia had wandered away. He has since been found and is OK.