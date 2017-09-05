5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by David Hutchinson, from thundershowery Tuesday)

The rain has returned as if it never left. But don’t let that keep you away from what’s happening today/tonight. Here are just a few of the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAFAYETTE DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Until 9 pm, dine at Zippy’s Giant Burgers in White Center and part of your proceeds will go to the Lafayette Elementary PTA. (9614 14th SW)

‘FILL THE BOOT’ FINALE: West Seattle firefighters are scheduled to be in The Junction one last day, through 7 pm, as a fundraiser to help fight muscular dystrophy. (California SW/SW Alaska)

SUSTAINABLE WEST SEATTLE PICNIC: All are welcome to join Sustainable West Seattle at Puget Ridge Edible Park, 4-7 pm. It’s a potluck, and also a chance to celebrate the past year’s achievements. (4767 Puget Way SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with the agenda including:

1. Report on proposed City parking policy changes 2. Westside Neighbors Network 3. Update on Alki Communication Hub

(6115 SW Hinds)

BELLY-DANCE SHOWCASE: Monthly Alauda showcase at The Skylark, 7:30 pm. No cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)