2 THURSDAY NOTES: Community centers closed; Delridge business-survey meeting postponed

September 12, 2017 12:11 pm
Two notes about this Thursday (September 14th):

COMMUNITY CENTERS CLOSED: Citywide, Seattle Parks‘ community centers will all be closed this Thursday. The note on the Parks website:

All our Community Centers will be closed Thursday, September 14th for a division retreat. School Age Care programs will be open as normal.

DELRIDGE BUSINESS-SURVEY MEETING POSTPONED: The event to release results of the Delridge Business Survey, originally announced for this Thursday, has to be postponed due to a key participant’s illness. No new date yet; we’ll publish an update when one is announced.

  • Lesley September 12, 2017 (12:39 pm)
    Centers but not pools. I had to call to be sure but southwest is open for business Thursday.

    • WSB September 12, 2017 (12:49 pm)
      Yup, just centers. We would have said pools if they were included. I am doublechecking on SW Teen Life Center, though, since it’s technically not a “community center” any more.

