2 THURSDAY NOTES: Community centers closed; Delridge business-survey meeting postponed

Two notes about this Thursday (September 14th):

COMMUNITY CENTERS CLOSED: Citywide, Seattle Parks‘ community centers will all be closed this Thursday. The note on the Parks website:

All our Community Centers will be closed Thursday, September 14th for a division retreat. School Age Care programs will be open as normal.

DELRIDGE BUSINESS-SURVEY MEETING POSTPONED: The event to release results of the Delridge Business Survey, originally announced for this Thursday, has to be postponed due to a key participant’s illness. No new date yet; we’ll publish an update when one is announced.