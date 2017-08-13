YOU’RE INVITED: Hate-Free Delridge plans to ‘stand for peace’ Wednesday

If you’re ready to rally after the ugliness of this past week – from Charlottesville to DC-vs.-Pyongyang – Hate-Free Delridge has an invitation for you. Received this morning:
Hate-Free Delridge will be standing for peace on Wednesday, August 16, from 4:30 to 6:00 PM.
Come join us on the Delridge pedestrian overpass at Oregon Street.
Bring a sign — for example:
No War
No Nukes
Make Love, Not War
Negotiate, Don’t Escalate
A peace symbol
Tell your friends. We need to be heard. We need to speak out. See you there.
It’s been almost exactly a year since we first reported on the birth of Hate-Free Delridge in the wake of a racist attack on a local family.
