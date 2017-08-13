YOU’RE INVITED: Hate-Free Delridge plans to ‘stand for peace’ Wednesday

If you’re ready to rally after the ugliness of this past week – from Charlottesville to DC-vs.-Pyongyang – Hate-Free Delridge has an invitation for you. Received this morning:

Hate-Free Delridge will be standing for peace on Wednesday, August 16, from 4:30 to 6:00 PM.

Come join us on the Delridge pedestrian overpass at Oregon Street.

Bring a sign — for example:

No War

No Nukes

Make Love, Not War

Negotiate, Don’t Escalate

A peace symbol

Tell your friends. We need to be heard. We need to speak out. See you there.