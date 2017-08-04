YOU CAN HELP: Junction friends banding together to get help for two-time breast-cancer-battling Jeannie Scarpello

If you’ve shopped and/or worked in The Junction, you might know Jeannie. Even if you don’t – those who do are hoping you can help her. We were asked to share the announcement:

We at Jan’s Beauty Supply in West Seattle are starting this GoFundMe page for our dear friend and business associate Jeannie Scarpello. She has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer for the second time.

Thirteen years ago, she survived her first terrible battle against this awful disease with chemo and surgery. This time it is much more serious, requiring a double mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy. She lost her beloved sister, Betty, to this insidious disease a few years ago. You can imagine how emotionally distraught she is.

Jeannie has worked in the Junction for many years and is one of our brightest lights! Always caring for others, she lifts spirits with her contagious smile and genuine concern. She is truly loved by many.

It is extremely humbling to be in a position where you cannot provide for yourself. It is our hope to ease her stress of daily living without an income. Jeannie needs to focus all her energy and her strength on this fight for her life.

Please donate and help us be her light during her darkest days. Anything and everything helps! Thank you in advance for your generosity and support!