What’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo – “Beethoven” is the first seal pup to show up on West Seattle shores this season. Here’s a reminder about safely sharing the shores; and if you would like to be a Seal Sitters volunteer, Saturday’s your big chance. Now, on to today/tonight – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s a look ahead to the rest of your Tuesday:

DROP-IN CRAFTING: 11 am-1 pm, you’re welcome at Highland Park Improvement Club – kids too. Details in our calendar listing. (1116 SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Planning a project? Or thinking about one? 5-8 pm, the acclaimed nonprofit West Seattle Tool Library is open on the northeastern side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CLEAN UP WITH THE CHAMBER: 4:30 pm, “join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce as we clean the streets and give back to our community. We will meet at the 7-11 at 3801 California Ave SW at 4:30 pm to hand out supplies and form teams. Together we’ll pick up trash from SW Charlestown to SW Alaska.” Registration requested so they have gear for you.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library – bring the kids for stories, songs, and rhymes. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TUESDAY NIGHT ‘SUPPER’: Standup paddleboarding from Alki Kayak Tours, 7 pm Tuesday racing to Duwamish Head and back – details in our calendar listing. (1660 Harbor SW)

MORE MOON VIEWING? Here’s how last night’s full moon looked – thanks to those who shared photos; this one is by Monica Zaborac:

Tonight’s moonrise: 9:10 pm.