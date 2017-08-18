What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Great Blue Heron photographed at Constellation Park by Mark Wangerin)

Some options for your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ECLIPSE GLASSES: Looking for some? WSB readers continue to crowdsource offers and sightings in the comment section following our original story about them.

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm today and daily through Labor Day. But today’s the last day for EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm, and the second-to-last day for Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: Tonight at 6 pm on the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus, the 85th Street Big Band performs in the second-to-last show of this year’s series. Free; bring your own chair/blanket. Dinner/drinks available for purchase starting at 5:30 pm. (4831 35th SW)

PAUL GERARD: Singer-songwriter Paul Gerard performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘SHREK, THE MUSICAL’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show, 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

MOVIES IN THE PARK: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene‘s last scheduled event this summer, in the “park” south of the church. Free hot dogs and popcorn, too. “Queen of Katwe” is on the big screen at dusk. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

DYR AND VAUGHN: 9 pm at The Skylark, “a night of interstellar beats, electronica, hip-hop and more featuring local Seattle artists DYR and Vaughn.” $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)