What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jim Borrow, who says “the neighborhood tree” has been hosting bald eagles this week instead of osprey)

Friday’s arrived and the weekend is in view. Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

NATIVE MARKET AND JUMBLE DAYS: Until 4 pm today (and again 10 am-4 pm tomorrow), come shop this special event at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

LEMON-AID: Lemonade stand 2-6 pm today to raise money to save endangered Sumatran rhinos. (38th SW/SW Hinds)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: Tonight at 6 pm on the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus, it’s Danny Vernon with The Illusion of Elvis. Concert’s free, as are popcorn and snow cones; dinner and beverages are available for purchase at 5:30 pm if you’re interested. Bring your own chair. (4831 35th SW)

PANEL DISCUSSION & ‘INCONVENIENT SEQUEL’: As previewed here earlier this week, tonight’s first showing of “An Inconvenient Sequel” at the Admiral Theater will start early, 6:30 pm, and be accompanied by a panel discussion. (2343 California SW)

FIVE BUCK BAND: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ CARNIVAL: 7-10 pm annual fundraiser at Dakota Place Park, the “Resist and Persist Carnival” with dinner, live auction, games, music. (California SW/SW Dakota)

‘SHREK, THE MUSICAL’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show, 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM: Youth ages 11 to 19 are welcome to swim for free at Southwest Pool tonight, 8-9:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

OUTDOOR MOVIE: It’s the Delridge Day Eve outdoor movie at Delridge Community Center park! 8:30 pm, “Moana.” Bring a blanket/chair and enjoy the evening. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

CLAMOR – A MUSICAL INSURGENCY: Benefit concert tonight at The Skylark, with four acts including Salt Riot – here’s a video to get you ready:

Suggested donation $10. Doors at 8, music at 9. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HOT LAVA & READY STEADY GO: 9 pm-midnight at the Parliament Tavern, “Seattle’s B-52s tribute band and your 1983 C-90 new wave/punk rock mixtape come to life in an ’80s dance party.” $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

OF COURSE, THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar.