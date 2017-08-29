West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE’S NEWEST CROSSWALK: SW Alaska, west of Fauntleroy

August 29, 2017 5:23 pm
The long-anticipated SW Alaska crosswalk on the west side of Fauntleroy Way is now open (lower half of the top photo). First word came in a short time ago from Matt, who also sent the photos:

Finally! They painted the stripes this morning and it was open by the afternoon. They also re-striped East across Fauntleroy.

The walk signal is about 15 seconds long and the turn arrow does remain red; however, I did observe one southbound car start to proceed through the right turn when the signal turned green for the other two lanes only to stop quickly when they saw a pedestrian crossing. I’d suggest caution when crossing here as it may take a while for people to get used to a crosswalk being here.

This crosswalk has been years in the making – though SDOT installed it, it was part of The Whittaker‘s (WSB sponsor) “public-benefit package,” required for its alley vacation; the crosswalk goes from The Whittaker’s northeast corner across SW Alaska to Spruce (LA Fitness + apartments). We’re told there’s still a little more work ahead at this intersection, so don’t expect to see it crew-less just yet.

  • JanS August 29, 2017 (6:49 pm)
    now that Amazon has Whole Foods, and is reducing prices, will we regret not having it here? I wondered if this sale had anything to do with leaving…the timing coincided, sort of.  Nice that there’s a crosswalk for people to get from buses to home or businesses there.

    • WSB August 29, 2017 (6:56 pm)
      I have asked WF twice now, before and after the sale closed, if the Amazon deal might change their decisions on what were stores in development, like this one. So far, no reply.

