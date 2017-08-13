WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Obliteride 2-day bicyclists’ rest stop

Spotted at the Marshall Reserve greenspace along Harbor Avenue across from Don Armeni, the West Seattle rest stop for two-day participants in the cancer-research-fundraising Obliteride. Again this year, Obliteride offered multiple options to participants, all the way up to a two-day route (see the map here), riding mostly along the eastern shore of Puget Sound today, including Alki and points south. All the riders are raising money for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and heading for the finish line at Gas Works Park on Lake Union.