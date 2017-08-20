WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Junction rally for peace and justice

Four groups demonstrated at Walk All Ways in The Junction today, focused on “peace and justice” – West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice, which has long rallied there on Sundays, was joined by Hate-Free Delridge, Anti-Hate Alaska Junction, and Sustainable West Seattle, as a followup to last Wednesday’s gathering in North Delridge. Participants spanned generations:

One of the signs on the southwest corner mentioned Anti-Hate Alaska Junction’s next “bystander intervention training” workshop, one week from today, which is also listed in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.