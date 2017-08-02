West Seattle Wednesday: Seafair Parade of Ships; High Point Market Garden; daily wading pool/spraypark list; music; more …

Thanks to Wendy Pugh for the sunrise/skyline view from early today – flip side of last night’s reddened sunset, as the smoke from regional wildfires lingers in our area. Meanwhile, the heat warning is still in effect, and today’s expected to go into the 90s, so take good care of yourself and those you love. Now – here’s what else we can tell you about the day ahead:

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – take preschoolers to meet firefighters and learn about fire safety. (2306 42nd SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARKS: Three local wading pools are open today – Lincoln Park is open 11 am-8 pm; EC Hughes, noon-7 pm; Hiawatha, noon-6:30 pm. Highland Park Spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm. (Find addresses here)

HOT TOPICS FOR SENIORS – CLEARING SPACE: Noon at Southwest Library, current and future seniors are invited to talk about the power of downsizing. Details in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: Around 12:30 pm, look from north West Seattle shores (Alki, Duwamish Head) for the two U.S. Navy, one U.S. Coast Guard, and two Royal Canadian Navy ships headed for the 1 pm parade past the downtown waterfront.

FREE LUNCH FOR KIDS/YOUTH: Again today, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm, Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) and High Point (35th SW/SW Raymond) Libraries offer free lunch to anyone 18 and under.

TINKERLAB GADGETS AND GIZMOS: 1-3 pm at Delridge Library, free, all ages. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Fresh produce, sold right next to where it’s grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

JIM PAGE: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC AT SKYLARK: Sign up at 7:30 pm, perform at 8:30 pm, at the weekly all-ages-until-10 pm (21+ after that) open-microphone night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DANCEABLE COUNTRY … with The Loose Heels and Smokey Detour at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND THAT’S NOT ALL … see the full list of events for today, tonight, beyond, on our complete calendar.