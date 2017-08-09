West Seattle Wednesday: Pools to politics

(Juvenile Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

What’s ahead for your Wednesday, including highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COORDINATOR: Need help working with a city department, and/or have questions about interacting with the city? Until 2 pm, your Community Engagement Coordinator Yun Pitre has office hours at Southwest Neighborhood Service Center – drop by to talk with her! (2801 SW Thistle)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARKS: Three local wading pools are open today – Lincoln Park is open 11 am-8 pm; EC Hughes, noon-7 pm; Hiawatha, noon-6:30 pm. Highland Park Spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm. (Find addresses here)

FREE LUNCH FOR KIDS/YOUTH: Again today, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm, Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) and High Point (35th SW/SW Raymond) Libraries offer free lunch to anyone 18 and under.

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Fresh produce, sold next to where it’s grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

TAP TAKEOVER: 6-9 pm at The Westy Sports and Spirits (WSB sponsor), the next Tap Takeover focuses on ciders. (7908 35th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization meets tonight at 7 pm, The Hall at Fauntleroy – see the agenda here. (9131 California SW)

OPEN MIC AT SKYLARK: Sign up at 7:30 pm, perform at 8:30 pm, at the weekly all-ages-until-10 pm (21+ after that) open-microphone night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

