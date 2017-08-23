West Seattle Wednesday: Poetry at C & P; family fun at Neighborhood House; more…

(Black Turnstone, photographed at Duwamish Head by Mark Wangerin)

Some of what’s ahead for the rest of your Wednesday:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, bring your up-to-one-year-old wee one(s) for a fun half-hour. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Monthly group meets 3-4:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: You can buy vegetables and fruit, steps away from where it was grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

‘HEALTHY FAMILIES’ EVENT: At Neighborhood House High Point, 5-7 pm, free!

*30+ vendors sharing information about healthy resources in the community, plus free food and snacks. *There will be a field day in the park with a remote control race-car relay race *A Woodland Park Zoo ambassador animal *Face painting *“Minute to win it” challenges *We will be giving away backpacks for youth *Free blood and glucose testing for adults *Support to help families with health insurance enrollment

(6400 SW Sylvan Way)

POEMS AND STORIES: PoetryBridge‘s monthly event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) features poets Marjorie Rommel and Cindy M. Hutchings. 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

JOE ROSS AND THE BIRD WATCHERS: New Orleans-style jazz at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR … by going here