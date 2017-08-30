West Seattle Wednesday: Delridge Grocery town hall; High Point Market Garden; more…

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Midweek highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

TINKERLAB GIZMOS & GADGETS: One last Wednesday-afternoon session before summer break is over, drop-in fun with STEM-based crafts at Delridge Library, 1-3 pm. All welcome. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SAFETY WORKSHOP: Seattle Neighborhood Group presents this free workshop at Delridge Library, 3:30 pm: “Keeping Your Property Safe and Crime Free.” Organizers say, “This is a FREE workshop designed for property managers, landlords, and anyone else that is interested in building safer communities. We’ll discuss how to identify and prevent illegal activities at your property, tips for effective Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), how to create excellent rental agreements, and how to work with residents to make your property a great place to live!” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Summer growing season is still going strong. Today’s your next chance to buy produce steps away from where it was grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), tonight’s group run is sponsored by the upcoming Snohomish River Run – details in our calendar listing. All runners welcome! (2743 California SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP TOWN HALL: 6:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, as previewed in our latest progress report on the volunteer group that has long worked to bring a co-op grocery store to Delridge – hear what the market study showed, how you can help, and what’s next. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: SUP (Sonic Unity Project), 8-11 pm. Jam improv featuring RL Heyer (guitar), Brad Gibson (drums), and special guests. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by checking our complete calendar!