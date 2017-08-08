West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

74℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban’s back

August 8, 2017 11:43 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | Health | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

The resurgence of wildfire smoke has the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency bringing back a Stage 1 Burn Ban, as of 2 pm today, two days after the previous one was lifted. From the official announcement:

No burning during a Stage 1 air quality burn ban including:
• No charcoal barbeques or similar solid fuel devices
• No fire pits, chimineas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices
• No campfires or bonfires
• No fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts*
• No agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit)
• Local fire districts do not grant Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal
lands during air quality burn bans.
It is OK to use natural gas and propane grills, stoves, or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.
* The only exception to using fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves or inserts, is if the homeowner has a
previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Clean Air Agency

Meantime, here’s the latest on the B.C. wildfires.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban's back"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann