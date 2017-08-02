West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban now in effect as air quality deteriorates

August 2, 2017 4:00 pm
Thanks to Charlie Anthe for that photo that’s more about what you don’t see than what you do – Charlie explains that view from the West Seattle Golf Course usually includes the downtown skyline, which by early afternoon was completely obscured. Up here over Lincoln Park, we’re noticing that even nearby Vashon is all but impossible to see. It’s still the wildfire smoke, mostly from British Columbia, which is having one of its worst fire seasons ever. And it’s led to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency calling a Stage 1 outdoor burn ban that takes effect right now, because of air quality (or, the lack of it) – here’s what that means:

STAGE 1 BURN BAN

No burning in uncertified wood stoves or inserts, or fireplaces. No outdoor burning. EPA certified devices and pellet stoves are allowed.

No

Fireplaces
Uncertified Wood Stoves
Uncertified Wood Inserts
Outdoor Burning

And the National Weather Service alert (Excessive Heat Warning) remains in effect through 9 pm Friday, with tomorrow expected to be hotter than today.

  • newnative August 2, 2017 (4:19 pm)
    I hope this is enforced on Alki.

  • miws August 2, 2017 (4:52 pm)
    I had to go out on an errand a little past 1:30 this afternoon. Since I’m sort of subterranean in my apartment, basically only able to see our other building across the way,  I couldn’t tell until heading out how low the haze was hanging. Don’t recall ever seeing a haze hang as low as fog occasionally does. 

    Mike

