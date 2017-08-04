WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban, heat warning, smoke alert continue

Thanks to everyone who sent photos from last night’s red-again sunset – above is by Harry Pohlman; below, by Jim Borrow. We thought we’d wait to see how things looked this morning before publishing a weather update.

Verdict: No change. Still smoky. The National Weather Service has a Special Weather Statement about that saying the smoke is expected to persist at least through Saturday – and its Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect through 9 pm tonight, though temperatures haven’t been quite as high as feared. Last night, we also had multiple reports of what seemed to be ash accompanying the smoke – let us know if you’ve noticed that. And the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency‘s Stage 1 Burn Ban – no outdoor burning – continues TFN.