WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban, heat warning, smoke alert continue

August 4, 2017 7:02 am
Thanks to everyone who sent photos from last night’s red-again sunset – above is by Harry Pohlman; below, by Jim Borrow. We thought we’d wait to see how things looked this morning before publishing a weather update.

Verdict: No change. Still smoky. The National Weather Service has a Special Weather Statement about that saying the smoke is expected to persist at least through Saturday – and its Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect through 9 pm tonight, though temperatures haven’t been quite as high as feared. Last night, we also had multiple reports of what seemed to be ash accompanying the smoke – let us know if you’ve noticed that. And the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency‘s Stage 1 Burn Ban – no outdoor burning – continues TFN.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Burn ban, heat warning, smoke alert continue"

  • ej August 4, 2017 (7:51 am)
    The smoke alarm in my house just went off… The air is that bad!  This air is awful and reminds me of fire seasons in California!  

  • newnative August 4, 2017 (8:40 am)
    I have asthma and instead of coughing/gasping fits, I just cough a few times before getting very sick. It was so hot last night, we opened the windows (not my idea). Not fun. 

