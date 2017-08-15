West Seattle Tuesday: PTA Collaborative, plus bowling, planning, jamming…

(River otter – yes, the ones in Puget Sound are *river* otters, not sea otters! – photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Before the afternoon arrives, here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF INFANTS: Newborn to 12-month-old in the family? 1-3 pm drop-in support group at Nurturing Expressions (WSB sponsor) – more info here. (4727 44th SW)

ONE-ON-ONE BUSINESS PLANNING: 2:30 pm-5:30 pm at Delridge Library – appointment required; here’s how to make one. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE PTA COLLABORATIVE: As previewed here, this new collaboration of community members, including PTA members, is meant to lift up all local schools, and you can find out more at tonight’s 6:30 pm meet-and-greet at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING! Acoustic musicians and singers all invited to jam at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BOWLING BENEFIT: Bowl with the “Bowlies” at Roxbury Lanes, 7 pm, and help Mary’s Place – more info in our calendar listing. (2823 SW Roxbury)