West Seattle Thursday: WS Art Walk, Adrian Xavier in concert @ Hiawatha, much more…

(Wednesday photo by Dave Sherwood)

Big day/night in and around West Seattle – and here are highlights:

DINE OUT FOR COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WS: Until 9 tonight, dine at Zippy’s Giant Burgers in White Center and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Community School of West Seattle. (9614 14th SW)

SUMMER AT SOUTH BARBECUE: Come to South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and learn more about attending and paying for college during today’s barbecue, 11 am-1 pm. At the Arboretum on the north side of campus. (6000 16th SW)

ASL-FRIENDLY FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 11:30 am, firefighters read to kids at High Point Library, and an American Sign Language interpreter will be there. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

TRIANGLE TASK FORCE MEETING: 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, the task force working on Washington State Ferries’ “Triangle route” issues meets. Here’s the agenda (PDF). (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Here’s the venue list/map for tonight’s WSAW, “5 pm to late”:

Highlights include a Makers’ Market at Junction Plaza Park, Ladies’ Night at Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor), extended happy hours and specials at various food/drink venues – and while many venues are in The Junction, not all! To the north, for example, you can stop at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor). A long list of highlights, including some images to get you thinking about where you want to visit, can be found here.

VIADUCT DEMOLITION OPEN HOUSE: Questions about the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s demolition once the tunnel opens (expected to be in early 2019)? Drop into tonight’s downtown open house, 5-8 pm. (1400 Western Avenue)

FLIGHT PATH GRAND OPENING: Peel and Press (WSB sponsor) proprietor Dan Austin‘s new Flight Path bar opens tonight, 5 pm-1 am, in nearby Boulevard Park, and you’re invited. (1832 S. 120th)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA, WEEK 4: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, it’s this week’s free concert presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, featuring Adrian Xavier:

“Fun, engaging musical fusion” is what you’ll find. Bring your own chair/blanket/picnic. (Walnut/Lander)

OPEN MICROPHONE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – more info here. (5612 California SW)

MUCH MORE GOING ON! See our complete calendar.