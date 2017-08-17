West Seattle Thursday: Disco @ Hiawatha, library party, more…

(WSB photo, Don Armeni Boat Ramp, from last weekend)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Seattle Neighborhood Group is organizing a community cleanup starting near the Delridge Library at 10:30 am. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

SONGWRITING: Kids are invited to write a song based on their favorite picture books! 1:30-2:30 pm at High Point Library. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

END-OF-SUMMER PARTY: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. Games, awards, refreshments – all ages welcome. (2306 42nd SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30-8 pm, the Disco Ballz boogie back in time to the ’70s on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, as previewed here. Free – bring your own chair/blanket/dancing shoes. (Walnut/Lander)

PARENTS OF TODDLERS: Support group for parents of 1- to 4-year-olds meets at In Tandem Midwifery, 6:30 pm – drop in or pre-register; info here. (4522 44th SW)

WHITE CENTER VIOLENCE PREVENTION SUMMIT: Happening in South Delridge, 6:30 pm, King County Sheriff John Urquhart and County Council Chair Joe McDermott top the bill for the White Center Violence Prevention Summit. Presented by the White Center Chamber of Commerce at Speed of Sound Studios. (9409 Delridge Way SW)

LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC … with Correo Aereo at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

IMPROVISATIONAL JAZZ: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern – details here. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)



WHAT’S UP TOMORROW AND BEYOND, you ask? Check our complete calendar!