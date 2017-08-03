West Seattle Thursday: Blue Angels, bee stories, ‘Planet Earth Rocks,’ Hiawatha concert, Alki skating, Design Review, more…

Another red sunrise today – photographed this time by Ann Anderson. The visibility otherwise appears to have improved a bit – at least, looking to the west, where Vashon is more in view than it’s been for a while. But remember, the burn ban continues. Meantime, here’s what’s on the highlights list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICES: The Navy jets, visiting for Seafair, will be practicing together today during two windows that, as mentioned in our morning-traffic report, also include I-90 closures east of I-5 – now through 12:15 pm and 1 pm-2:40 pm. As usual, they take off from, and land at, Boeing Field, not far east of West Seattle.

BEE STORY TIME: 11 am, story time moves out to the West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point Commons Park! (Graham/Lanham)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

PLANET EARTH ROCKS! For ages 7 and up, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library: “Become a geologist and learn how rocks can tell us stories about everything from the formation of the planet, to fossils or asteroids and meteors from space with staff and exhibits from the Burke Museum!” Free, registration NOT required, just show up – more info here! (9010 35th SW)

JACK AND THE DRAGON: Oregon Shadow Theatre puppets and live music at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3:30 pm – details here. (2306 42nd SW)

FOOD TRUCK: One of the West Seattle spots with regular food-truck visits is Ounces beer garden/tap room (all ages) in North Delridge – you can check their calendar to see who’s coming on what night. Tonight, it’s scheduled to be Peasant Food, 5-9 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

GO SKATE ALKI! You’re invited to “grab your skates and bring your friends and family for an Alki Beach skate night!” Meet up at Seacrest (by Alki Kayak Tours) 6 pm; post-skate gathering planned too. If you need skates, Alki Kayak Tours rents them. (1660 Harbor SW)

RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CLEANUP: 6 pm, you can join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society in cleaning up the memorial area for this weekend’s tour. (3810 17th SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: As previewed here last night, The Adarna performs, free, 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center: Bring a chair/blanket, picnic if you want to, all the friends and family and neighbors you can gather, and enjoy the third of this year’s six free Thursday night concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. (Walnut south of Lander)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 8854 DELRIDGE WAY SW: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center, it’s the Southwest Design Review Board‘s first look at 8854 Delridge Way SW, a four-story building with 31 microstudio apartments and a commercial space, proposed for what’s currently the site of a closed-by-fire-damage ex-auto shop. The design-packet link and other info can be found in our preview from last week. The meeting includes a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park, GreenStage presents “Comedy of Errors.” Free! More info in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)