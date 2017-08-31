West Seattle Thursday: Alki Kids’ Place open house & 4 more highlights

(Late-night owl photo by David Hutchinson)

We’re socked in on the Gatewood/Fauntleroy line – how about you? The weather is supposed to improve later – and then, the National Weather Service says, it’ll be extra-hot over the holiday weekend. But we’re not there yet. Here are Thursday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way), and the hotline confirms it WILL be open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm Thursdays-Sundays, you’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history, HQ of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, and these event-light final days of summer might be your perfect opportunity. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

SWAP MEET 4 PEACE & FILM SCREENING: 2 pm at Muse Gallery in North Delridge. Everyone’s invited to a “potluck-style mini-swap meet” and film screening at the wrap of a summer program:

Bring an item or two to swap w someone else! It could be anything- music, film, art related! Vintage clothes? Books? Music? Funny props? Art? Art supplies? Join us as we celebrate and wrap our 6-week summer session as Across the Bridge. We’ll also be screening Team Introvert’s short film “Star” right next door at The Skylark at 3 pm! We’re an all-ages crew of creatives, exploring work opportunities in Seattle and we went on 10 field trips this summer. Feeling proud of our crew and happy to connect with new friends and old! Join us! Bring a friend.

(3801 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI KIDS’ PLACE OPEN HOUSE: Still finalizing your plans for after-school care this year, especially with early-release Wednesdays new on the Seattle Public Schools calendar? 4-6 pm today, you can visit Alki Kids’ Place (WSB sponsor) to meet the new director and find out about the program. (6115 SW Hinds)

SINGER-SONGWRITERS PERFORM FOLK-POP: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern – Heather Edgley, Sarah St. Albin, Niagara Moon. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)