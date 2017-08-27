West Seattle Sunday: Festival Centroamericano, Arts in Nature Festival day 2, Cosmo run on Alki, more…

(Pigeon guillemot, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Not as busy as Saturday – but busier than the usual Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COSMO 7K ON ALKI: 8 am last-minute registration, 9:30 am race, 10:30 am kids’ run. Heed the parking and road-closure signs on Alki SW until it’s over! More info here. (60th SW/Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh this week. Plenty of bounty last Sunday, from berries to beets! (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

… and while you’re there …

HENNA ART FUNDRAISER: Rifka Bahaman plans to offer henna art for hands/feet outside Many Moons Trading during the WSFM hours, 10 am-2 pm, today. Read her story here. (4461 California SW)

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL CONTINUES: 11 am-6 pm, second day of art, music, interactivity, and joy at Camp Long, as the DNDA/Nature Consortium-presented Arts in Nature Festival continues. See the schedule here; see our Saturday photos here. Ticket info here. (5200 35th SW)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

FESTIVAL CENTROAMERICANO: Noon-7 pm at Westcrest Park, it’s the second annual festival celebrating the seven Central American nations’ culture, with entertainment, education, food, and more. Here’s our preview. (9000 8th SW)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, one of your last chances to tour the Alki Point Lighthouse this summer – be there by 3:40 pm to get in. (3201 Alki SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: 2 pm, all are welcome at the rescheduled August meeting of the community advisory council for the lone city-sanctioned/funded encampment in West Seattle, scheduled for the community room at Arrowhead Gardens. (9200 2nd SW)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION WORKSHOP: 2-3:30 pm at Admiral UCC – info here. (California/Hill)

ANDREA & JOSEPH … perform originals and covers at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

SWING, JAZZ, R&B … with Monty Banks at Parliament Tavern, 7-10 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WATER TAXI ON EXTENDED SCHEDULE: Going to the Sounders FC match tonight? The >West Seattle Water Taxi is on its extended schedule tonight because of that.

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … and beyond, via our complete calendar.