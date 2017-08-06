West Seattle Sunday: Blue Angels, Shakespeare, music, more…

Thanks to Pete Commons for the photo from Saturday – the Blue Angels’ final Seafair performance of this year is part of what’s on the highlights list for today.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Love salads? Lettuce is part of what’s at or near its peak. Market’s open 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction (California between Oregon and Alaska). Remember

TODAY’S WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK HOURS: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm today; also open, Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

BENEFIT CAR WASH: The Chief Sealth IHS Cheer Hawks are washing cars at Les Schwab in Burien, 11 am-3 pm, $5 donation. (13609 1st Ave. S.)

BLUE ANGELS FINALE: It’s the second and final day of the official Seafair airshow, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels (and other participants) taking off from nearby Boeing Field. The Blue Angels go up between 1 and 1:30 pm, which means I-90 will be closed east of I-5 between 12:55 pm and 2:40 pm.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, free lighthouse tours with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – be there by 3:40 pm to get into the final group to be admitted for the day. (3201 Alki SW)

ZEN MASTER VISITS: All are welcome at the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle this afternoon: “Visiting Zen Tibetan Lama Master Thich Vien Phap from California will teach and practice ‘How To Release The Depression In Your Life’.” 1:30 pm. (2234 SW Orchard)

FOX AND BONES: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 3 pm at Lincoln Park, GreenStage presents “Richard II,” directed by Susannah Rose Woods. Free. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our complete calendar!