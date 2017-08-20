West Seattle Sunday: 2-wheel history; Delridge wading pool season finale; Junction rally; music; lighthouse tours; more…

(Northern flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Options for your Sunday:

SFD TRAINING: Today through Tuesday, Seattle Fire Department training is planned at an Alki house slated for demolition and redevelopment, as previewed here. (3027 59th SW)

EXPLORE THE BEACH AT LOW TIDE: Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out at Lincoln and Constellation parks 9:30 am-noon, with a -1.9 foot low tide at 10:21 am today.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh as we head into the final weeks of summer. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

CHEER HAWKS CAR WASH: 11 am-3 pm at Les Schwab Tires in Burien, the Chief Sealth International High School Cheer Hawks are raising money by washing cars – $5 donation requested. (13609 1st Ave. S.)

TODAY’S WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark remain open daily, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day. Today is the final day of the season for Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR KIDS WHO NEED THEM: Backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts are being offered at the Mary’s Place shelter in White Center, 11 am-2 pm. (10821 8th SW)

‘STAND FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE’: Noon in the heart of the West Seattle Junction, join West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Hate-Free Delridge, and others, for a followup to last Wednesday’s demonstration. Noon-1 pm – bring a sign, or borrow one. Kids’ activities too! (California SW/SW Alaska)

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Third-to-last weekend this year! 1-4 pm tours at Alki Point Lighthouse. Free. Get there before 3:40 pm to be in the final group of the day. (3201 Alki SW)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-time music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

BICYCLING HISTORY @ SW STORIES: 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, Stu Hennessey talks about “Alki Bicycling History” in the next installment of SouthWest Stories, presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the Seattle Public Library. Free! (2306 42nd SW)

FINAL PERFORMANCE OF ‘SHREK’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show closes with today’s 3 pm performance at West Seattle High School‘s theater. (3000 California SW)

K-TEL CABARET: A ’70s-music extravaganza at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WATER TAXI ON EXTENDED SCHEDULE … to get you back home from the Sounders FC match – last run from downtown (now NORTH of Colman Dock) to West Seattle, 10:45 pm.

LOOK AHEAD to next week and beyond via our complete calendar!