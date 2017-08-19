West Seattle Saturday: Kids’ Field Day with beekeepers; Hiawatha history tour; ‘Shrek’ x 2; ‘Queen of Katwe’ @ WS Outdoor Movies…

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Welcome to the weekend! Highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: 9 am every-other-week meeting in room 416 of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – Meetup.com page here. (9140 California SW)

TOUR HIAWATHA WITH FRIENDS OF SEATTLE’S OLMSTED PARKS: Think you know everything about the history of Hiawatha Playfield, the city’s first sports-oriented parks? Take this free guided walking tour and find out! It’ll last about two hours. Meet on the west side of Hiawatha Community Center. (2700 California SW)

PUGET SOUND BEEKEEPERS’ FIELD DAY FOR KIDS: 10 am-2 pm at the West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point, lots of activities for kids! Full details here. (Graham/Lanham)

LONGFELLOW CREEK RESTORATION: 10 am-2 pm, join Earth Corps along Longfellow Creek. (West of Delridge Way SW/SW Juneau)

TODAY’S WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: 11 am-8 pm, both Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open. Noon-6:30 pm, it’s the last day of the season for Hiawatha wading pool, and the second-to-last day of the season for Delridge wading pool. (Find addresses here)

VIETNAMESE STORY TIME: 11:30 am at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … but they’ll resume tomorrow!

‘SHREK: THE MUSICAL,’ 2 SHOWS TODAY/TONIGHT: 3 pm and 7:30 pm, you have two chances today/tonight to see Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show “Shrek: The Musical” at the West Seattle High School Theater. (3000 California SW)

‘QUEEN OF KATWE’ @ WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Second-to-last movie of the summer at the “festival street” on the south side of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – it’s “Queen of Katwe,” telling the story of Phiona Mutesi, the young Ugandan woman who became a chess champion (and visited West Seattle a few years ago to inspire other youth!). You’re welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 pm; the movie’s free and starts at dusk – likely before 8:30 pm this week. Bring $ for options including the BC Zhang food truck, raffles raising money for nonprofits, and concessions. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: Eclectic mix of originals and covers at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

COHO CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: Classical wind quintet playing a variety of music, with a pianist joining them for a sextet, too. 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Our calendar listing includes reservation info. (7904 35th SW)

UKULELE ROCK: With The Castaways, at Parliament Tavern. 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

