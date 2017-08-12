West Seattle Saturday: Delridge Day; sales, sales, sales; music; Pencil Me In For Kids donation drive; more!

(Killdeer at Constellation Park, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Saturday! First, a transportation note:

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI SERVICE RESUMES: As announced Friday afternoon, the West Seattle Water Taxi is back in service as of today. Note two things that are different: Its downtown dock is now north of the Washington State Ferries terminal, and its schedule has changed.

Next, it’s a day full of sales:

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR: One-day event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 8 am-2 pm. (5612 California SW)

TIBBETTS’ ANNUAL GARAGE SALE: 9 am-1 pm, the big annual garage sale at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) promising a “variety of clothing, furniture, baby items, tools, outdoor gear, jewelry, books, games, toys, household wares, and arts and crafting supplies.” (3940 41st SW)

HPIC ‘HUGE ANNUAL GROUP SALE’: 9 am-3 pm, see who’s selling what at Highland Park Improvement Club during this big once-a-year sale. (1116 SW Holden)

NATIVE ART MARKET AND JUMBLE DAYS: 10 am-4 pm, second day of “arts & crafts, estate, rummage sale, and food” at the Duwamish Tribe‘s Longhouse and Cultural Center. Free admission/parking for shoppers. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

UNIFIED BREWING GARAGE SALE: Noon-5 pm at the former Big Al Brewing/future Unified Brewing in White Center, a sale raising money for WestSide Baby – more on our partner site White Center Now. (9832 14th SW)

And now, the rest of the highlights!

URBAN FARM TOUR: Self-guided tour of urban farms in West Seattle, White Center, and Burien, 10 am-4 pm. Tickets required for adults – and that gets you the list of locations; if you haven’t bought yours online in advance, there are two places to go for day-of tickets: 5011 47th Ave SW, 10223 26th Ave SW.

DELRIDGE DAY: Annual festival at Delridge Community Center park, 11 am-3 pm, with vendors, organizations, skatepark events, police Picnic at the Precinct visitors and activities, and more. We’ll be reporting from the park, too. See you there! (4501 Delridge Way SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge and Hiawatha wading pools are open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

PENCIL ME IN FOR KIDS DONATION DRIVE: Help kids get what they need to be successful in school – dropoff donation fundraising drive is happening today/tonight at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – these items are being collected by Value Village to raise money for PMIFK:

By donating gently-used clothing, shoes, accessories, book, linens, and small household items (no furniture), you can help provide the 13 West Seattle elementary schools with basic supplies such as black & white composition books, pencils, colored pencils, glue sticks, dry erase markers, pink erasers, washable markers, and pocket-file folders. We get paid for every pound of goods donated and we use the funds to buy each school’s requested items.

If you’re coming to tonight’s movie at the Y (see below), bring your items for dropoff then! (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Today’s the only day the historic lighthouse is open this weekend, so don’t miss the free tours – 1 to 4 pm, get there by 3:40 pm to be in the last group. (3201 Alki SW)

ECLIPSE EDUCATION: Astronomy expert and author Dennis Schatz (“When the Sun Goes Dark,” geared toward kids) talks about the upcoming solar eclipse at the Admiral (West Seattle) Library, 3 pm – details here. Free but get there early for a seat. (2306 42nd SW)

SALSA ON ALKI: Dance at the beach! Lesson at 5, dancing 6-10, $15 cover – details here. (60th SW/Alki SW)

‘FINDING DORY’ AT WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Gates at 5:30 pm, free movie at dusk (8:45-ish) – tonight, it’s “Finding Dory“:

This edition of West Seattle Outdoor Movies includes food trucks Nibbles and Macho Burgers, raffles benefiting White Center Food Bank and Senior Center of West Seattle, and co-sponsors including WSB sponsors Dream Dinners and HomeStreet Bank. Kids’ activities presented by your co-host West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – you’ll find the movie in the “festival street” south of the Y. Bring your own chair/blanket. And bring your Pencil Me In For Kids donations – see above! (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

PB&J: Original acoustic music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE HOME RULERS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, hear this group “explore unique Celtic songs, tunes, and stories, wistful to wild.” (7904 35th SW)

‘SHREK, THE MUSICAL’: Second night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show, 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School. Find ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

BLUES AND ROCK: At Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight: Fast Nasties, Barring The Weather, The Mighty Dreadful: “Progressive blues, groovy rock and rockabilly bluegrass.” $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE … on our complete calendar!