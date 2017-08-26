West Seattle Saturday: Car show; Arts in Nature & Duwamish River festivals; WS Outdoor Movies finale; much more!

(Western Wood-Pewee, photographed this week at Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

The final mega-weekend of summer is here! So is a great forecast. Many ways and places to have fun today/tonight:

GUIDED TRAIL WALK: 9 am – Learn about lesser-known West Seattle trails in the West Duwamish Greenbelt – 1.5-hour, 3-mile-loop walk, all ages welcome, more info in our calendar listing. (12th SW/SW Myrtle)

GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers‘ big race from Alki Beach to Blakely Rock and back, 9 am start. Go cheer them on! (60th SW/Alki SW)

LOG HOUSE TO LONGHOUSE BICYCLE RIDE: 9:15 am, join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, West Seattle Bike Connections, and Cascade Bicycle Club on a ride from the Log House Museum to the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. 10 miles round trip. Meet at the “Birthplace of Seattle” monument. (63rd SW/Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE CAR SHOW: 10 am-3 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), it’s the 10th annual West Seattle Car Show, presented by Swedish Automotive and West Seattle Autoworks (WSB sponsors), with not only cool vehicles to admire, but also: Inspections for your car (leaks, bulbs); visits to nearby SSC hotspots including the Northwest Wine Academy tasting room and the Automotive Technology program (which the show supports), plus an open house (11 am-4 pm) at the Seattle Chinese Garden next door. Also: Music with a DJ plus the Disco Cowboys, live; food truck; kids’ activities. Admission is free for spectators; if you want to enter your car, find the form here – load-in starts at 8. (6000 16th SW)

PARK WALK WITH AUTHOR LINNEA WESTERLIND: 10 am, West Seattle writer Linnea Westerlind, author of the new guidebook “Discovering Seattle Parks,” leads a free exploration of WS parks:

Come along on a tour of several of West Seattle’s best parks with Linnea Westerlind, author of Discovering Seattle Parks. Enjoy a scenic walk and hear some history and interesting facts about some of the neighborhood’s best parks. Walk will be approximately 3-4 miles and take 1.5-2 hours. – Meet at north parking lot of Lincoln Park

– Bring comfortable walking shoes and water

– Walk will be mostly on unpaved trails and involve some hills

More info here. (Fauntleroy Way SW/SW Rose)

SWIMMING FROM BREMERTON TO ALKI POINT: At 10 am, as previewed here Friday night, swimmers Jerome Leslie and Lauren Boilini plan the fabled “Amy Hiland Swim” – starting their swim at Bremerton, headed for Alki Point, with arrival around 4 pm – you can track their progress here, and cheer their arrival on the beach.

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL, DAY ONE: As previewed here, it’s day one of the Arts in Nature Festival (co-sponsored by WSB) at Camp Long, 11 am-9 pm. See the schedule here – headliner Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band performs at 6 pm on the Nancy Stage; don’t miss the cabins, too. Ticket info is here. (5200 35th SW)

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK BLOCK PARTY: 11 am-5 pm, music, food, carnival games, White Center Food Bank tours – all ages welcome! (10829 8th SW)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

BENEFIT BARBECUE & MAXMOBILE PET ADOPTIONS: 11 am barbecue, noon-3 pm Seattle Humane MaxMobile pet adoptions as West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) continues “Dog Days of Summer.” (4201 SW Morgan)

… and also as part of that special event …

CITYDOG MAGAZINE COVER DOG MODEL SEARCH: Also during “Dog Days of Summer,” the 12th annual photo shoots for CityDog Magazine‘s Cover Dog Model Search are happening today at Thriftway, noon-2 pm. Bring your dog and a $10 fee to benefit Doney Memorial Pet Clinic. More here. (4201 SW Morgan)

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL: Noon-6 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, celebrate (and learn about!) our area’s only river, with free boat and kayak trips as well as entertainment and education on shore – more info in our preview. Free! (7900 10th Ave. S.)

CORNHOLE FOR CHARITY: Starting at noon, play at The Bridge to raise money for Shamrock Charities! (California/Graham)

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS today … but the lighthouse will be open tomorrow (Sunday)!

‘YAPPY HOUR’: Mutts ‘n’ Martinis is a party for people AND pooches, 4-7:30 pm at Cascade Heights Veterinary Clinic in White Center, presented by Furry Faces Foundation – full details here. (9832 15th SW)

LUCHA LIBRE VOLCANICA: Right after the Duwamish River Festival, go ringside and be part of the cheering crowd for Mexican-style masked wrestling courtesy of Lucha Libre Volcánica at Duwamish Waterway Park, starting at 6 pm. Free! (7900 10th Ave. S.)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES’ SEASON FINALE: It’s the sixth and final Saturday night West Seattle Outdoor Movies screening of the summer already! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to the festival street south of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) for “Beauty and the Beast” – here’s the trailer:

The movie’s free, but if you can, bring some money for nonprofit-benefiting raffles and concessions! Movie starts at dusk, which this week shouldn’t be long after 8 pm. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

PAUL JENKINS: Singer-songwriter serenades you at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

CASEY MACGILL & ORVILLE JOHNSON: 7:30 pm, swing, blues, and jazz at historic Kenyon Hall. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

WEST END GIRLS – A DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA: Monthly show at The Skylark, hosted by Cookie Couture – details and tickets here. 9 pm. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … today/tonight/beyond, by checking our full calendar.