WEST SEATTLE ROAD WORK: 63rd SW repaving update

Though the original plan was to repave 63rd SW this week, south of Alki SW, it was still in the condition shown above (photographed Thursday evening) when we took another look earlier today. At day’s end, SDOT sent this updated schedule:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that crews will be paving 63rdAve SW between Alki Ave SW and SW Admiral Way through August 8.

Through August 8, travelers can expect:

-There will be lane closures 24 hours a day on 63rd Ave SW between Alki Ave SW and SW Admiral Way.

-The two inside general purpose lanes on 63rd Ave SW will be closed.

-The bike lanes on 63rd Ave SW will be closed. A signed detour will be posted.

-Northbound and southbound traffic on 63rd Ave SW will be routed to the outside curb lanes until the work can be completed.

-There will be no parking on 63rd Ave SW during this time.

-The work is expected to be completed on August 8.

This project is part of SDOT’s Arterial Major Maintenance (AMM) program.