WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Blackboard Bistro to close August 19th

The acclaimed West Seattle restaurant Blackboard Bistro has announced it will permanently close in 2 1/2 weeks. The following is the full text of the announcement we just received from its proprietors, who included the two accompanying photos:

Dear Editor and West Seattle Community, On August 19th, Blackboard Bistro will be closing its doors for good. The reasons for closing are simple. At the end of last year, Ginger had to stop daily operations to stay at home and look after parents full time. Due to increasing need at home and my right-hand Lady no longer at my side at Blackboard, we are having to let go of the dream….. We have had a wonderful 7 years making friends and welcoming them into our restaurant and lives and passion. Thank you for all the support, we will miss you and being able to share food with you. Cheers! Jacob Wiegner, Ginger Wiegner and family

We have followup questions out, including whether the restaurant is for sale, as it was for a while in 2012. Blackboard Bistro opened in August 2010 at 3247 California SW, which had been home to two other restaurants in less than three years, before Blackboard Bistros seven-year run.