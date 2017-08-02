West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

84℉

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Blackboard Bistro to close August 19th

August 2, 2017 12:06 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

The acclaimed West Seattle restaurant Blackboard Bistro has announced it will permanently close in 2 1/2 weeks. The following is the full text of the announcement we just received from its proprietors, who included the two accompanying photos:

Dear Editor and West Seattle Community,

On August 19th, Blackboard Bistro will be closing its doors for good.

The reasons for closing are simple. At the end of last year, Ginger had to stop daily operations to stay at home and look after parents full time. Due to increasing need at home and my right-hand Lady no longer at my side at Blackboard, we are having to let go of the dream…..

We have had a wonderful 7 years making friends and welcoming them into our restaurant and lives and passion. Thank you for all the support, we will miss you and being able to share food with you.

Cheers! Jacob Wiegner, Ginger Wiegner and family

We have followup questions out, including whether the restaurant is for sale, as it was for a while in 2012. Blackboard Bistro opened in August 2010 at 3247 California SW, which had been home to two other restaurants in less than three years, before Blackboard Bistros seven-year run.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Blackboard Bistro to close August 19th"

  • onion August 2, 2017 (12:21 pm)
    Reply

    Very sad. Blackboard Bistro has been my very favorite West Seattle restaurant for a number of years. I really like Ginger and Jacob and wish them well. 

  • g August 2, 2017 (12:32 pm)
    Reply

    Very sad to see as this is one of the best in West Seattle! 

  • Imma mom August 2, 2017 (12:36 pm)
    Reply

    Such a wonderful restaurant.  I’m super bummed.  But wish them well…

  • Swede. August 2, 2017 (12:52 pm)
    Reply

    Never got to go check it out. Heard only good things about it though. 

  • slc August 2, 2017 (1:04 pm)
    Reply

    So sad – love this place!  French fries with truffle mayo…browned butter with pumpkin seeds (I think that’s what they are)…yumm!  Best of luck to you, and I hope you are able to re-open sometime in the near future .

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann